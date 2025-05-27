Sumadhura Group Ventures into Co-Working Spaces with Bold Expansion Plans
Sumadhura Group enters the co-working sector with its new 'workship' vertical. The company has opened its first centre in Bengaluru, offering managed office spaces. Plans include three more centres this fiscal year. The demand for flexible workspaces in India is rising, especially in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 14:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Expanding its business ventures, realty firm Sumadhura Group has officially entered the co-working sector with the launch of its first centre in Bengaluru.
Occupying an area of 1.3 lakh square feet, this new space marks their inaugural venture into managed flexible workspaces, aimed at meeting the increasing demand among corporates.
Further cementing their commitment, Sumadhura Group plans to open three more such centres, targeting a total of 5 lakh square feet of workspace by the end of this fiscal year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
SGRE Fund Injects Rs 125 Crore into Delhi-NCR Real Estate Revitalization
Real Estate Mogul Arrested in Multi-Crore Bank Fraud
Boosting Real Estate Appeal: Trai's New Digital Connectivity Ratings
Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate Launches 'The Dualis' Luxury Housing in Gurugram
Aditya Birla Real Estate Faces Financial Setbacks Amid Strategic Shifts