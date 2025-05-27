Left Menu

Sumadhura Group Ventures into Co-Working Spaces with Bold Expansion Plans

Sumadhura Group enters the co-working sector with its new 'workship' vertical. The company has opened its first centre in Bengaluru, offering managed office spaces. Plans include three more centres this fiscal year. The demand for flexible workspaces in India is rising, especially in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

  • Country:
  • India

Expanding its business ventures, realty firm Sumadhura Group has officially entered the co-working sector with the launch of its first centre in Bengaluru.

Occupying an area of 1.3 lakh square feet, this new space marks their inaugural venture into managed flexible workspaces, aimed at meeting the increasing demand among corporates.

Further cementing their commitment, Sumadhura Group plans to open three more such centres, targeting a total of 5 lakh square feet of workspace by the end of this fiscal year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

