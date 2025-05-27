Left Menu

Turbulent Skies: Unraveling the Tragedy of Flight SQ321

Singapore's ongoing investigation into the turbulence-induced tragedy of Singapore Airlines flight SQ321, which resulted in one fatality and multiple injuries, highlights aviation's challenge with extreme weather. The incident underscores the need to improve turbulence forecasting amid climate change. Crucial weather radar system analysis is pending in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 27-05-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 15:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a striking reminder of aviation's vulnerability to extreme weather, Singapore's authorities are delving into last year's fatal turbulence incident on Singapore Airlines flight SQ321. One passenger died, and dozens were injured when the flight encountered unexpected turbulence over Myanmar.

This event marks civil aviation's first turbulence-related death in 25 years, spotlighting seatbelt safety and prompting renewed calls for better turbulence prediction as climate change escalates weather-related challenges. An interim report reveals 79 injuries among the 211 passengers and 18 crew aboard the flight.

Singapore's Transport Safety Investigation Bureau, part of the transport ministry, released an update noting that crucial tests on the aircraft's weather radar components are ongoing in the U.S. This analysis is vital to the investigation, which aims to issue a final report, pending the results.

