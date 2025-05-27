Turbulent Skies: Unraveling the Tragedy of Flight SQ321

In a striking reminder of aviation's vulnerability to extreme weather, Singapore's authorities are delving into last year's fatal turbulence incident on Singapore Airlines flight SQ321. One passenger died, and dozens were injured when the flight encountered unexpected turbulence over Myanmar.

This event marks civil aviation's first turbulence-related death in 25 years, spotlighting seatbelt safety and prompting renewed calls for better turbulence prediction as climate change escalates weather-related challenges. An interim report reveals 79 injuries among the 211 passengers and 18 crew aboard the flight.

Singapore's Transport Safety Investigation Bureau, part of the transport ministry, released an update noting that crucial tests on the aircraft's weather radar components are ongoing in the U.S. This analysis is vital to the investigation, which aims to issue a final report, pending the results.

