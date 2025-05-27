Aluwind Infra-Tech Reports Strong FY25 Growth and Strategic Expansion

Aluwind Infra-Tech Limited, an infrastructure solutions specialist based in Mumbai, announced substantial financial growth for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The firm, renowned for designing and fabricating windows and facades, posted a 51.59% year-on-year revenue increase for the second half of FY25.

Strategic efforts underpinning this growth include the launch of a subsidiary, Aluwind Clean Tech Private Limited, aiming to offer comprehensive maintenance services. Additionally, Aluwind has cemented its position in the market by becoming the anchor partner for the premium brand Eternia by Hindalco Industries.

The company is innovating with 'Duranium', a cutting-edge aluminium alloy superior to traditional options. This move, coupled with increased production capacity through advanced machinery, signifies Aluwind's commitment to leading the industry with enhanced performance and quality.