Left Menu

Tragic Road Accidents in Rajasthan Claim Six Lives

Six individuals lost their lives and 29 sustained injuries in two separate road accidents in Rajasthan. The first incident involved a car-truck collision on the Manoharpur-Dausa highway, killing three. A second crash between a bus and truck on the Jaipur-Delhi highway claimed three more lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 27-05-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 18:02 IST
Tragic Road Accidents in Rajasthan Claim Six Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a devastating series of events, two road accidents in Rajasthan resulted in the deaths of six people, including two women, and injuries to 29 others, according to local authorities.

The first accident occurred on the Manoharpur-Dausa highway within the Jaipur district, where a car traveling from Uttar Pradesh to Sikar collided with a truck. Among the fatalities were two brothers, Ajay and Abhay Yadav, as well as their friend, Akash Yadav. The injured parties are currently receiving medical care at a nearby hospital.

A second tragic incident unfolded on the Jaipur-Delhi highway in the Kotputli-Behror district. A Haryana roadways bus collided with a truck, leading to the deaths of three passengers: Shakira, Rajiya Khatun, and Sunil Jain. Emergency services have transferred the bodies to a local hospital mortuary for post-mortem examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025