Tragic Road Accidents in Rajasthan Claim Six Lives

In a devastating series of events, two road accidents in Rajasthan resulted in the deaths of six people, including two women, and injuries to 29 others, according to local authorities.

The first accident occurred on the Manoharpur-Dausa highway within the Jaipur district, where a car traveling from Uttar Pradesh to Sikar collided with a truck. Among the fatalities were two brothers, Ajay and Abhay Yadav, as well as their friend, Akash Yadav. The injured parties are currently receiving medical care at a nearby hospital.

A second tragic incident unfolded on the Jaipur-Delhi highway in the Kotputli-Behror district. A Haryana roadways bus collided with a truck, leading to the deaths of three passengers: Shakira, Rajiya Khatun, and Sunil Jain. Emergency services have transferred the bodies to a local hospital mortuary for post-mortem examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)