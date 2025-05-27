Procter & Gamble Hygiene Sees Slight Profit Uptick Despite Revenue Dip

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd has reported a modest growth in its profit after tax by 1.1% for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, amounting to Rs 156.10 crore. This is in comparison to Rs 154.37 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company, which operates on a financial calendar running from July to June, saw its revenue from operations decrease by 1.05% to Rs 991.63 crore, down from Rs 1,002.17 crore year-over-year.

Costs have risen considerably, with total expenses climbing 11.24% to Rs 791.10 crore. The total income, inclusive of other sources, was reported at Rs 1,010.78 crore, marking a slight reduction on an annual basis. Meanwhile, company shares closed at Rs 14,213.35 on the Bombay Stock Exchange, reflecting a minor decline of 0.15% from the previous day.

(With inputs from agencies.)