Milestone in Mineral Auctions: India's Strategic Resources Unlocked

In a significant move to boost domestic mineral resources, companies including Coal India and Hindustan Zinc have secured critical and strategic mineral blocks in the fifth auction round.

This auction saw Coal India Ltd winning graphite and vanadium blocks in Chhattisgarh, while Oil India Ltd was awarded a potash and halite mine in Rajasthan. Sunflag Iron and Steel Co Ltd and other companies also secured mineral blocks.

The government's auction marked a historic first, successfully securing a potash block, a major step towards self-reliance in mineral resources, expected to significantly reduce import reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)