Milestone in Mineral Auctions: India's Strategic Resources Unlocked
India successfully auctions 10 critical mineral blocks under its fifth round, including Potash, Rare Earth Elements, and Phosphorite. Companies like Coal India and Hindustan Zinc emerge as key bidders, marking steps toward mineral self-sufficiency. This development crucially reduces import dependency and supports the agriculture sector.
In a significant move to boost domestic mineral resources, companies including Coal India and Hindustan Zinc have secured critical and strategic mineral blocks in the fifth auction round.
This auction saw Coal India Ltd winning graphite and vanadium blocks in Chhattisgarh, while Oil India Ltd was awarded a potash and halite mine in Rajasthan. Sunflag Iron and Steel Co Ltd and other companies also secured mineral blocks.
The government's auction marked a historic first, successfully securing a potash block, a major step towards self-reliance in mineral resources, expected to significantly reduce import reliance.
