Left Menu

Milestone in Mineral Auctions: India's Strategic Resources Unlocked

India successfully auctions 10 critical mineral blocks under its fifth round, including Potash, Rare Earth Elements, and Phosphorite. Companies like Coal India and Hindustan Zinc emerge as key bidders, marking steps toward mineral self-sufficiency. This development crucially reduces import dependency and supports the agriculture sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 20:02 IST
Milestone in Mineral Auctions: India's Strategic Resources Unlocked
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to boost domestic mineral resources, companies including Coal India and Hindustan Zinc have secured critical and strategic mineral blocks in the fifth auction round.

This auction saw Coal India Ltd winning graphite and vanadium blocks in Chhattisgarh, while Oil India Ltd was awarded a potash and halite mine in Rajasthan. Sunflag Iron and Steel Co Ltd and other companies also secured mineral blocks.

The government's auction marked a historic first, successfully securing a potash block, a major step towards self-reliance in mineral resources, expected to significantly reduce import reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025