Judge Halts Federal Funding Threat in NYC Congestion Pricing Dispute

A U.S. judge has temporarily blocked the Transportation Department from withholding federal funds from New York amidst an ongoing dispute over Manhattan's congestion pricing program. This decision comes as the Trump administration attempts to halt the initiative, which aims to reduce traffic and boost transit funding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 22:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.S. judge has issued a temporary order preventing the Transportation Department from withholding federal funding from New York. This comes amid the Trump administration's attempts to dismantle Manhattan's congestion pricing scheme, as reported by NBC New York.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman made the ruling one day before Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's scheduled move could lead to the federal government withholding approvals for New York infrastructure projects.

Implemented in January, New York's pioneering congestion pricing program charges tolls for most passenger vehicles entering Manhattan's busiest areas during peak times. The initiative aims to alleviate congestion and generate funds for mass transit improvements.

