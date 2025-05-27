Left Menu

BIS Crackdown: Unlicensed Products Seized at Major Warehouse

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) discovered unlicensed product models stored at a large South Indian warehouse operated by Brainbees Solutions, trading as FirstCry. Conducting a raid, the BIS found numerous items violating Quality Control Orders, misusing ISI marks, resulting in a large-scale seizure of goods worth Rs 1.43 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-05-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 22:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has announced that a range of product models were discovered being stored and sold without appropriate licenses at a leading South Indian warehouse run by Brainbees Solutions Private Limited, the company behind the brand FirstCry.

In response to credible allegations of the company breaching the Quality Control Orders (QCOs) set forth by the Government of India and the BIS Act, 2016, the BIS's Bengaluru branch executed a search and seizure operation on Tuesday. The operation revealed that numerous items were improperly marked with the ISI mark, violating BIS licensing conditions. Many seized items require mandatory BIS certification under applicable QCOs.

According to BIS, products necessitating mandatory certification must not be manufactured, stored, or sold without a valid BIS license, in line with Indian Standards. The raid seized 33 different product varieties totaling around 36,924 units of toys, sippers, and more, with a market value estimated at Rs 1.43 crore. BIS encourages consumers to verify BIS Standard Marks and manufacturer licenses before purchasing, which can be done via the BIS CARE app available on Android and iOS.

(With inputs from agencies.)

