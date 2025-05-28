Left Menu

India-UK FTA Promises Lower Liquor Prices

Pernod Ricard India is set to pass on price reductions to consumers as the India-UK free trade agreement reduces import duties on UK whisky and gin. This development will make premium Scotch whiskies more affordable, benefiting Indian consumers while having minimal impact on Indian Made Foreign Liquor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 13:07 IST
India-UK FTA Promises Lower Liquor Prices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Pernod Ricard India, an alcoholic beverage giant, announced plans to pass on price cuts from imported liquors to consumers, a decision spurred by the newly implemented India-UK free trade agreement.

The firm heralds the trade pact as a favorable move for both industry and consumers, promising improved access to premium Scotch whiskies.

With duties on UK whisky and gin reduced, retail prices are expected to fall, easing the pocket of Indian consumers while still maintaining competitive pricing against Indian Made Foreign Liquor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025