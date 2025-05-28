India-UK FTA Promises Lower Liquor Prices

Pernod Ricard India, an alcoholic beverage giant, announced plans to pass on price cuts from imported liquors to consumers, a decision spurred by the newly implemented India-UK free trade agreement.

The firm heralds the trade pact as a favorable move for both industry and consumers, promising improved access to premium Scotch whiskies.

With duties on UK whisky and gin reduced, retail prices are expected to fall, easing the pocket of Indian consumers while still maintaining competitive pricing against Indian Made Foreign Liquor.

(With inputs from agencies.)