India-UK FTA Promises Lower Liquor Prices
Pernod Ricard India is set to pass on price reductions to consumers as the India-UK free trade agreement reduces import duties on UK whisky and gin. This development will make premium Scotch whiskies more affordable, benefiting Indian consumers while having minimal impact on Indian Made Foreign Liquor.
New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 13:07 IST
Pernod Ricard India, an alcoholic beverage giant, announced plans to pass on price cuts from imported liquors to consumers, a decision spurred by the newly implemented India-UK free trade agreement.
The firm heralds the trade pact as a favorable move for both industry and consumers, promising improved access to premium Scotch whiskies.
With duties on UK whisky and gin reduced, retail prices are expected to fall, easing the pocket of Indian consumers while still maintaining competitive pricing against Indian Made Foreign Liquor.
