Bond Market Turbulence Keeps Yen Steady Amid Dollar Firmness

Japan's yen remains steady, facing minor fluctuations due to market uncertainties surrounding global fiscal stability, notably in the bond sector. The dollar strengthens on positive U.S. consumer data and trade deal prospects. Despite challenges, the yen gained 9% in 2025, buoyed by broad dollar weakness.

The yen held steady on Wednesday amid ongoing turmoil in the bond market, spotlighting concerns over fiscal stability in major economies. Meanwhile, the dollar demonstrated firmness, bolstered by upbeat consumer confidence data and optimism surrounding potential U.S. trade deals.

Following a 1% drop on Tuesday, the yen stood at 144.14 per dollar. This movement follows a report that Japan may trim its issuance of super-long bonds after a recent surge in yields. Despite these developments, there appears to be resistance against further yen weakening.

In 2025, the yen has already gained 9% due to broad dollar weakness and safe-haven flows, as erratic U.S. trade policies prompted investors to seek alternatives. The dollar index saw slight gains but remains down 8% for the year. Meanwhile, U.S. manufactured capital goods orders have declined significantly, highlighting economic strain amid flip-flopping trade policies.

