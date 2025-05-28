Left Menu

Nafratein's Electrifying Poster Unleashes Anticipation Across Social Media

The newly unveiled poster for 'Nafratein' featuring debutant Aryan Kumar has created a stir online with its intense imagery. The film, directed by Joy Bhattacharjee and produced by Mahendra Dhariwal, promises a gripping narrative of love and revenge, set to release this summer.

Updated: 28-05-2025 15:08 IST
Aryan Kumar's Intense Debut in Nafratein Promises a Power-Packed Ride, Poster Looks Intriguing. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The film industry's spotlight is firmly on the debutant Aryan Kumar as the poster for 'Nafratein' captivates audiences with its striking visuals. Released this week, the poster displays Kumar in a formidable pose, capturing the essence of the movie's intense narrative of love rising from hate.

'Nafratein' promises to be a gritty action drama, with Aryan Kumar's rugged demeanor already making waves among fans and cinephiles. Starring opposite actress Tanishq Tiwari, the film is helmed by director Joy Bhattacharjee and produced by Mahendra Dhariwal, renowned for his work in the Indian film industry.

The film's soundtrack, composed by Sanjeev Chaturvedi, adds another layer of allure to the project. As anticipation builds, the film is expected to hit cinemas this summer, potentially marking a defining moment in Aryan Kumar's burgeoning career.

