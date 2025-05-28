German Unemployment Surge Challenges Economic Recovery

Unemployment in Germany increased more than anticipated in May, with figures from the labour office showing a seasonally adjusted rise of 34,000, totaling 2.96 million unemployed.

This uptick approaches the 3 million mark for the first time in ten years, adding pressure on the new government amid economic stagnation.

Economic challenges and the looming threat of tariffs from the U.S. further strain Chancellor Merz's recovery plans. Despite the bleak outlook, a potential resolution to the U.S.-EU trade conflict and a rise in service sector hiring intentions offer glimmers of hope for economic recovery.