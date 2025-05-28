Left Menu

Nissan Reinforces Commitment to India with Exciting Expansion Plans

Nissan dispels rumors of exiting India, affirming robust market commitment. Plans include three new models by 2027 and expansion of dealerships. Aiming for strong domestic and export sales, Nissan introduces a CNG retrofit for Magnite SUV. Expansion focuses on increasing local market presence and secure production capabilities.

Nissan, a renowned automaker, has dismissed any claims about its exit from the Indian market, as voiced by a senior official on Wednesday. Instead, the car manufacturer emphasizes its long-term commitment with plans to launch three new models by early 2027 and expand its dealership network.

Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director of Nissan Motor India, detailed the strategic objectives including reaching the milestone of selling one lakh units each in Indian and export markets this fiscal. The announcement follows Renault's acquisition of Nissan's stake in their joint Indian manufacturing unit.

In addition to revealing plans for new vehicle launches, Vatsa highlighted the introduction of a CNG retrofitment kit for the Magnite SUV, available for an additional Rs 74,999. The initiative forms part of a phased rollout, initially covering seven states and expanding nationwide thereafter.

