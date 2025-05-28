Left Menu

Tensions Rise as China's Bombers Touch Down in Disputed Waters

China's advanced H-6 bombers landed in the contested Paracel Islands, signalling Beijing's military prowess amid regional tensions. This strategic deployment, ahead of the Shangri-La Dialogue, coincides with heightened activities around Taiwan and the Philippines, showcasing China's readiness against international scrutiny and military deterrence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 16:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move that underscores Beijing's military ambitions, China's advanced H-6 bombers have landed in the disputed Paracel Islands in the South China Sea. Satellite imagery captured the landing earlier this month, marking their first presence on the islands since 2020. Analysts view this as a strategic display of power directed at regional rivals.

The deployment comes amid escalating tensions with the Philippines and increased operations around Taiwan. It also precedes the upcoming Shangri-La Dialogue, where French President Emmanuel Macron is set to deliver a speech. The U.S. and other nations closely monitor these moves, concerned about China's expanding influence in the region.

The H-6 bombers, originally based on Soviet-era designs, have been upgraded with modern weaponry, posing potential threats to U.S. bases and allies in the area. China's assertive actions in the South China Sea continue to challenge international norms, despite rulings against its expansive claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

