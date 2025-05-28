Left Menu

Vedanarayanan Seshadri Appointed as Royal Sundaram's New MD

Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. Limited has appointed Mr. Vedanarayanan Seshadri as its Managing Director effective 28th May 2025. Veda, with over 30 years of experience in the BFSI sector, is poised to lead the company leveraging his expertise in insurance distribution and digital transformation for customer experience improvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-05-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 16:53 IST
  • India

Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. Limited has officially announced the appointment of Vedanarayanan Seshadri as Managing Director, effective from May 28, 2025.

Seshadri, or Veda as he is popularly known, brings over three decades of experience in the BFSI sector, with substantial expertise in insurance distribution, fostering profitable growth, and implementing customer-centric digital transformations. His educational background spans engineering, marketing, finance, and a specialized management program from INSEAD, France.

Harsha Viji, Executive Vice-Chairman of Sundaram Finance, expressed confidence in Seshadri's leadership, emphasizing the alignment of his experience with the evolving insurance landscape and digital advancements. Seshadri himself expressed excitement about leading Royal Sundaram, known for its strong values and customer-centered approach, reinforcing his commitment to driving growth while maintaining core principles. For more information about Royal Sundaram, visit their website.

(With inputs from agencies.)

