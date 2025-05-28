Green Tracks Ahead: India Boosts Railway Connectivity
India's Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, led by PM Narendra Modi, has sanctioned two railway multi-tracking projects worth Rs 3,399 crore. Set for completion by 2029-30, these initiatives aim to enhance logistical efficiency, reduce carbon emissions, and provide seamless connectivity in key economic corridors.
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has greenlit two ambitious multi-tracking railway projects, the government announced this Wednesday. These projects, designed to ensure quicker transportation of passengers and freight, include building third and fourth lines between Ratlam-Nagda and a fourth line between Wardha-Balharshah.
As per a governmental statement, the total estimated investment for these projects is set at Rs 3,399 crore, with a target completion by the fiscal year 2029-30. Envisioned under the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan, the projects focus on providing comprehensive connectivity for smooth movement of goods and passengers.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized that these projects will significantly boost infrastructure across the country, particularly aiding the Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Chennai economic corridors by addressing traffic snarls. Additionally, the projects are deemed vital for transporting essential commodities, promising to increase freight capacity by 18.40 MTPA, aiding economic growth sustainably by curbing oil imports and carbon emissions.
