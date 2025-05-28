Left Menu

N Chandrasekaran Steps Down as Tata Chemicals Chairman

N Chandrasekaran is set to step down as Chairman and Director of Tata Chemicals on May 29, 2025. S Padmanabhan will succeed him as Chairman, and Modan Saha joins as an Additional Director. This decision follows Chandrasekaran's evaluation of his commitments, marking a shift in the company's leadership.

N Chandrasekaran, the Chairperson of Tata Sons, will officially vacate his roles as Chairman and Director of Tata Chemicals on May 29, as per a regulatory filing.

Chandrasekaran's decision letter, dated May 28, 2025, cites the need for reassessment of his professional commitments, leading to his resignation from the board of Tata Chemicals.

Following his resignation, S Padmanabhan is appointed as the new Chairman starting May 30. Additionally, the board, on recommendations from the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, appointed Modan Saha as an Additional Director effective May 28, 2025, as part of strategic leadership updates.

