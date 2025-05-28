Tier-2 Cities Thrive in India's Infrastructure Boom

India's tier-2 cities are experiencing a notable transformation, as infrastructure developments fuel a surge in the real estate market. Traditionally, these cities were overshadowed by their metropolitan counterparts, but they are now gaining traction due to strategic projects like expressways, airports, and metro networks.

Dehradun, renowned for its serene landscapes, is now emerging as a prime real estate hub. The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, nearing completion, will make the city more accessible, reducing travel time to just 2.5 hours. This infrastructure leap is drawing interest from NCR buyers seeking better air quality and scenic views.

Similarly, Lucknow's real estate growth is propelled by projects like the Purvanchal Expressway and metro expansion. The city's increased connectivity makes it an attractive investment magnet. Meanwhile, the tricity region of Chandigarh and Mohali is benefitting from airport expansion and road upgrades, positioning it as a luxury real estate hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)