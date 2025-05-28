Left Menu

India's tier-2 cities are experiencing a real estate surge driven by infrastructure development. Once overshadowed by metropolises, cities like Dehradun and Lucknow now attract significant investments due to expressway and metro expansions. This infrastructure-led growth adds appeal and delivers higher property appreciation rates compared to traditional metro areas.

Updated: 28-05-2025 17:34 IST
Tier-2 Cities Thrive in India's Infrastructure Boom
Infrastructure Development is transforming India's Tier-2 Cities into Major Investment Hubs. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's tier-2 cities are experiencing a notable transformation, as infrastructure developments fuel a surge in the real estate market. Traditionally, these cities were overshadowed by their metropolitan counterparts, but they are now gaining traction due to strategic projects like expressways, airports, and metro networks.

Dehradun, renowned for its serene landscapes, is now emerging as a prime real estate hub. The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, nearing completion, will make the city more accessible, reducing travel time to just 2.5 hours. This infrastructure leap is drawing interest from NCR buyers seeking better air quality and scenic views.

Similarly, Lucknow's real estate growth is propelled by projects like the Purvanchal Expressway and metro expansion. The city's increased connectivity makes it an attractive investment magnet. Meanwhile, the tricity region of Chandigarh and Mohali is benefitting from airport expansion and road upgrades, positioning it as a luxury real estate hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

