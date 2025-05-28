Left Menu

XCMG's Green Revolution: ICF 7 Sets Record for Sustainable Innovations

XCMG's International Customer Festival 7 showcased sustainable innovations and cutting-edge machinery, attracting over 2,000 customers globally. With themes of green development and smart solutions, the event emphasized the company's commitment to climate-conscious, intelligent construction equipment, achieving an unprecedented USD 800 million in intended contracts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Xuzhou | Updated: 28-05-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 17:40 IST
Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. kicked off the 7th XCMG International Customer Festival, themed 'Solid Innovation for a Green Tomorrow,' on May 20. The event hosted over 2,000 customers from around the globe, highlighting XCMG's push for sustainable development with groundbreaking technology tailored for a smart and eco-friendly future.

Chairman Yang Dongsheng opened the ceremony, expressing thanks to international partners and underscoring the collective effort behind XCMG's achievements. As the construction sector confronts climate change challenges, XCMG is pioneering a shift towards responsible equipment, unveiling green solutions like electric and intelligent machinery.

A standout moment was the delivery of six golden keys to customer representatives, symbolizing XCMG's commitment to eco-conscious innovation. With nearly USD 800 million in contract intentions signed, ICF 7 broached new heights, embodying a future where 'Made in China' translates to sustainable excellence.

