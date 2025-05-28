India's Economic Growth: Balancing Act Amid Global Uncertainty

India is facing a moderating economic growth forecast this fiscal year, influenced by both global and domestic developments. An EY report released on Wednesday suggests that sustaining growth will require a balanced amalgamation of monetary and fiscal policies.

The EY Economy Watch May edition underscores that India will remain among the fastest-growing major economies, benefitting from strong domestic demand, diminishing inflationary pressures, and supportive monetary policies that are anticipated to revive private investment.

Global factors, including ongoing supply chain disruptions and trade uncertainties, contribute to the cautious growth outlook. The report advises that the continuation of the rate cut cycle and revitalization of public investment are essential strategies to maintain economic activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)