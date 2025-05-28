Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh: The New Hub for Electric Vehicles in India

Uttar Pradesh leads in registered electric vehicles in India, surpassing Delhi and Maharashtra with 4.14 lakh EVs. Benefiting from FAME schemes and an innovative policy, the state aims for Rs 30,000 crore investment and 10 lakh jobs, with e-rickshaws boosting urban transport adoption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 28-05-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 18:19 IST
Uttar Pradesh has overtaken other Indian states, including Delhi and Maharashtra, with the maximum number of registered electric vehicles, totaling 4.14 lakh, a government statement revealed on Wednesday.

The Yogi Adityanath administration's Electric Vehicle Manufacturing and Mobility Policy 2022 has accelerated EV adoption, enhancing Uttar Pradesh's status as a hub for EV and battery production. Aiming to attract Rs 30,000 crore in investment and create 10 lakh jobs, the policy underlines the state's commitment towards sustainable transport solutions.

The popularity of e-rickshaws, which constitute 85 per cent of EV sales, underscores the state's growing EV ecosystem. Plans to install over 300 new charging stations, particularly around Ayodhya, aim to meet future demand, as projections estimate 102 million EVs in India by 2030.

