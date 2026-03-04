Revolutionary Guard Threatens Regional Infrastructure Destruction
Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has intensified its threats amidst growing Middle East tensions, declaring readiness to demolish military and economic structures. This stark warning, broadcasted via Iranian state TV, specifically targets ongoing U.S. actions, blaming them for turmoil and indicating severe consequences if they persist.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 04-03-2026 17:41 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 17:41 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard issued a severe warning on Wednesday as tensions in the Middle East continue to rise. The Guard declared its readiness to destroy the region's military and economic infrastructure completely.
This announcement, aired on Iranian state television, highlights the escalating conflict and directly targets the United States' actions in the region. The Guard condemned what it perceives as continuous U.S. mischief and deception.
The statement signifies the potential for heightened conflict if the current geopolitical dynamics remain unaltered, placing regional stability at further risk.