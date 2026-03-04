Revolutionary Guard Threatens Regional Infrastructure Destruction

Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard issued a severe warning on Wednesday as tensions in the Middle East continue to rise. The Guard declared its readiness to destroy the region's military and economic infrastructure completely.

This announcement, aired on Iranian state television, highlights the escalating conflict and directly targets the United States' actions in the region. The Guard condemned what it perceives as continuous U.S. mischief and deception.

The statement signifies the potential for heightened conflict if the current geopolitical dynamics remain unaltered, placing regional stability at further risk.