Aishbagh Rail Yard Accident Causes Severe Delays

A train engine derailed at the Aishbagh railway yard due to a shunting issue, disrupting rail services in the area on Wednesday.

During the incident, the engine belonging to the Krishak Express hit a stopper, causing damage to an overhead electric pole, according to North Eastern Railway officials.

While no injuries were reported, the incident delayed several trains until officials addressed the infrastructure damage, managing to restore traffic by 4:15 pm.

(With inputs from agencies.)