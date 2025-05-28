Revamping Transport: Himachal's Green Fleet Expansion

The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) is poised for significant expansion, with Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri announcing the addition of 650 buses to its fleet this year. This fleet boost will include approximately 300 electric buses, 250 diesel buses, and 100 tempo travelers, increasing the state's commitment to sustainable and reliable public transport.

During a ceremony inaugurating the newly constructed Inter-State Bus Terminal at Haroli in Una, Agnihotri spoke on the corporation's legacy. HRTC has consistently delivered transportation services to around 4 lakh passengers daily over the past five decades, cementing its reputation as the state's most reliable public transport provider.

The modern, two-storey Haroli bus terminal, built for Rs 3.40 crore—far below the initial Rs 7 crore estimate—symbolizes efficiency in public spending. Moreover, to further boost regional connectivity, two new routes from ISBT Haroli to Haridwar and Shimla, via Baddi and Nalagarh, will soon be operational.