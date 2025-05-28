Amid Tariff Tensions, Euro Zone Bond Yields Edge Up

Euro zone government bond yields rose on Wednesday, interrupting a four-day decline, as investors anticipated developments on the tariff front that may influence economic prospects. U.S. President Donald Trump praised efforts to initiate talks with the European Union, expressing hope for enhanced trade relations with Europe.

Simultaneously, super-long Japanese government bond yields soared following a sharp decline in previous sessions due to expectations that the finance ministry might reduce super-long bond issuance to alleviate market pressure. Germany's 10-year government bond yield, a euro-area benchmark, increased by 2 basis points to 2.55%, recovering from a low since May 8.

Wall Street's main indexes showed restraint following a strong rally, as easing tariff tensions bolstered sentiment. The European Central Bank may consider easing its monetary policy to prevent a sharp economic slowdown in the euro zone from affecting inflation. German unemployment numbers rose more than anticipated, while Italian bond yields showed a slight increase amid market realignment.