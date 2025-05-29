Left Menu

Tragic Wedding Bus Crash Claims Four Lives in Jharkhand

A bus carrying a marriage party collided with a truck, overturning and killing four individuals while injuring 10 others in Jharkhand's Palamu district. The accident occurred near Brahmapura More. The deceased were identified as residents of Chunka village. The injured were taken to a local hospital.

A devastating accident occurred in Jharkhand's Palamu district, where a bus carrying wedding guests collided with a truck, resulting in the deaths of four people. The crash happened near Brahmapura More on Wednesday night.

Police revealed that after the collision, the bus overturned, leading to the tragic demise of four individuals from a marriage party and injuring 10 others. The wounded were promptly taken to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital for urgent care.

Lesliganj SDPO Manoj Kumar Jha confirmed that the deceased were residents of Chunka village, identified as Chandan Kumar Singh, Vikesh Kumar Singh, Vikas Kumar Singh, and Vicky Kumar Singh. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

