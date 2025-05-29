African Leaders Chart Bold Vision for Self-Reliant Growth at AfDB Summit

At the opening of the 2025 Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank (AfDB) in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, African leaders issued a strong collective call for the continent to take charge of its own development. In a powerful Presidential Dialogue, heads of state and senior officials from across the continent outlined a bold vision rooted in self-reliance, strategic reforms, and enhanced intra-African cooperation.

Held under the theme “Making Africa’s Capital Work Better for Africa’s Development,” the high-level event set the tone for the weeklong meetings, drawing an audience of political leaders, development partners, financial experts, and civil society stakeholders.

“It’s Time to Invest in Ourselves” — Ouattara Opens with Rallying Cry

Côte d’Ivoire President Alassane Ouattara welcomed participants with a clear message: Africa must stop waiting for external solutions and start mobilizing its own resources.

“We can't keep waiting for outsiders. Our roads, schools, and jobs should be built with our own capital. It’s time to invest in ourselves,” he declared, prompting applause from across the assembly.

This sentiment laid the foundation for a dialogue focused on fiscal innovation, diaspora engagement, energy independence, trade expansion, and capital mobilization.

Presidential Perspectives: Progress and Priorities

The panel featured influential voices, including:

President John Dramani Mahama (Ghana)

President Azali Assoumani (Union of Comoros)

Vice President Philip Mpango (Tanzania)

Prime Minister Ali Lamine Zeine (Niger)

Each leader presented national strategies aligned with continental development objectives and shared lessons from their country’s recent progress.

Ghana: Fiscal Reform and Regional Trade

President Mahama, newly elected in December 2024, underscored Ghana’s accelerated fiscal recovery, noting that the country’s debt-to-GDP ratio is projected to fall to 55–58% by the end of the year—exceeding expectations. He also emphasized Ghana’s emergence as a regional trade hub, facilitated by upgraded port infrastructure that connects markets across West and Central Africa.

“We’ve transitioned into a transactional world. Africa must pull itself up by its bootstraps,” Mahama stated, reaffirming the importance of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in driving the next phase of economic growth.

Comoros: Diaspora as a Development Engine

President Azali Assoumani spotlighted the unique role of the Comorian diaspora, whose remittances surpass official development aid and contribute roughly 20% of the nation’s GDP. With 350,000 Comorians living abroad compared to 800,000 at home, Assoumani called them “full patriots at heart” and introduced new policies to streamline diaspora investments through efficient digital platforms and financial instruments.

“Our diaspora is the cornerstone of national development,” he said, promising to better integrate this critical demographic into national planning.

Tanzania: Energy Financing and Resource Utilization

Vice President Mpango presented Tanzania’s $12.9 billion national energy compact, anchored by a major hydropower plant and vast natural gas reserves (57 trillion cubic feet). The plan represents a model of domestic financing innovation, combining infrastructure bonds with pension fund investments.

“We’ve shown that you don’t need to depend on external donors to fund your future,” Mpango said, noting that infrastructure-led development must be matched with financial ingenuity.

Niger: Food and Energy Sovereignty

In a compelling intervention, Prime Minister Zeine announced that Niger had achieved food self-sufficiency for the first time in six decades. Energy import dependence has also plummeted from 70% to under 30%, with domestic oil production expected to hit 30 million barrels in 2025.

The government intends to channel revenues from energy exports into poverty reduction and sustainable development programs, underpinning projected GDP growth of 7.4% this year.

Strengthening Integration and Global Standing

The leaders agreed that regional integration is pivotal to Africa’s long-term resilience. Key infrastructure corridors—such as the Trans-Saharan Highway and cross-border electricity grids—were cited as priority investments to strengthen physical and economic connectivity.

They also called for greater African agency in global financial institutions. The message was clear: Africa must shape its own development narrative by expanding its negotiating power on the global stage.

Farewell to Dr. Akinwumi Adesina: A Decade of Impact

The dialogue also served as a platform to honor outgoing AfDB President Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, whose second term ends in August. In an emotional farewell address, Adesina reflected on a decade of transformative achievements:

$91 billion in development financing across the continent

565 million lives improved

Major strides in energy access, food security, digital finance, and transport infrastructure

“Africa cannot wait for others to define its destiny. We must leverage our own capital—natural, financial, and human—to build a continent of opportunity,” he said in his parting message.

Looking Ahead: From Rhetoric to Results

The Presidential Dialogue captured both the challenges and aspirations facing Africa. Leaders emphasized that the tools to succeed—capital, innovation, youthful energy, and unity—already exist on the continent. What remains is the political will to channel these assets into tangible progress.

As the 2025 AfDB Meetings continue, delegates will focus on translating these commitments into actionable policies and investment frameworks that move Africa closer to the vision of inclusive, sustainable, and self-driven development.