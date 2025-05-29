Left Menu

DS Group: Pioneering Innovation in India's FMCG Landscape

The Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), a leading FMCG conglomerate, has achieved Rs. 10,000 crore revenue, primarily driven by its food and beverage segment. The Group plans to double this in 4-5 years, focusing on innovation, sustainable practices, and a robust distribution network to fuel India's FMCG sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 15:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), a prominent player in India's FMCG sector, has crossed the Rs. 10,000 crore revenue mark for FY 2024-25. This milestone, achieved through a diverse business portfolio, places DS Group among India's top FMCG companies, with its Food & Beverage segment contributing significantly to the growth.

DS Group's consistent upward trajectory boasts a CAGR of 16% over the past three years due to organic growth. The company's market leadership is driven by consumer-focused innovation, a deep understanding of market trends, and cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence and automation, expanding its reach across modern and e-commerce platforms.

Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar attributes the company's success to a strong foundation in flavors and fragrances, a vast distribution network, and a commitment to quality and sustainability. With ambitions to achieve Rs. 20,000 crore in revenue soon, DS Group aims to enhance its product pipeline and global market reach while adhering to responsible business practices.

