Left Menu

NITI Aayog's Suman Bery Highlights Labor Productivity as Key to 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047

At the CII Annual Business Summit 2025, NITI Aayog's Vice Chairman Suman Bery emphasized the crucial role of labor productivity in achieving India's vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. He stressed private sector involvement and underscored the need to match productivity levels of countries like China and ASEAN nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 15:54 IST
NITI Aayog's Suman Bery Highlights Labor Productivity as Key to 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047
Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, Suman K Bery (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During the Confederation of Indian Industry's Annual Business Summit 2025 in Delhi, Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, Suman K Bery, underscored the critical importance of labor productivity in realizing India's vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. Bery highlighted the significant role of the private sector in propelling growth through increased labor efficiency, resulting in enhanced value addition, higher incomes, and an improved standard of living.

Bery drew attention to India's demographic and technological edge, noting that while the nation's economy equals half the size of the US in terms of purchasing power parity, its labor force is three times larger. He pointed out that strategically leveraging this labor force is essential to elevate the economy's growth trajectory and create superior employment opportunities.

Acknowledging India's lagging productivity growth compared to China and ASEAN countries, Bery outlined a two-pronged approach: transitioning the population out of agriculture and into industry and services, which would boost both agricultural productivity and industrial output. He cautioned that India's transition is slower, prompting NITI Aayog to devise corrective measures. Bery advocated learning from the industrialisation models of China, Japan, and South Korea while carving a unique path for India. He also emphasized the necessity of self-reliance combined with global market engagement to sustain competitiveness, aiming to elevate India's small and medium industries in a manner akin to Germany. Bery promoted the importance of forging Free Trade Agreements, exploring high-value sectors, and broadening supply sources, extending competitiveness efforts from manufacturing to include services too. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025