Left Menu

Marengo Asia Hospitals Enhances Orthopaedic Excellence with New Expertise

Marengo Asia Hospitals has fortified its orthopaedic services by onboarding Dr. K.C. Mehta, a veteran surgeon known for knee replacements, at its Ahmedabad facility. This move aligns with the hospital's dedication to advanced, patient-centric care. Dr. Mehta introduces innovative implants and reinforces India's position in global healthcare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 17:34 IST
Marengo Asia Hospitals Enhances Orthopaedic Excellence with New Expertise
Marengo Asia Hospitals Elevates Orthopaedic Care With The Onboarding of World Renowned Dr. K.C. Mehta. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic enhancement of its orthopaedic services, Marengo Asia Hospitals announced the onboarding of Dr. K.C. Mehta, an acclaimed orthopaedic surgeon, at its flagship Marengo CIMS Hospital in Ahmedabad. Dr. Raajiv Singhal, Group CEO, made the announcement, emphasizing Marengo's commitment to outcome-driven care, particularly in complex surgical procedures.

Dr. Mehta, renowned for his extensive experience in knee replacement surgeries and holding ten patents globally, joins Marengo CIMS Hospital. His expertise in cruciate-retaining high-flex knee replacements is expected to significantly benefit patients, addressing the increasing demand for such surgeries due to lifestyle and demographic changes.

Dr. Mehta, now the first in India's West Zone to use the BPK-S Ceramic Knee from Germany, continues to position India as a hub for medical excellence. Marengo Asia Hospitals, with four state-of-the-art hospitals and a network catering to international patients, underlines its role in setting new benchmarks in global healthcare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025