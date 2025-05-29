Marengo Asia Hospitals Enhances Orthopaedic Excellence with New Expertise
Marengo Asia Hospitals has fortified its orthopaedic services by onboarding Dr. K.C. Mehta, a veteran surgeon known for knee replacements, at its Ahmedabad facility. This move aligns with the hospital's dedication to advanced, patient-centric care. Dr. Mehta introduces innovative implants and reinforces India's position in global healthcare.
In a strategic enhancement of its orthopaedic services, Marengo Asia Hospitals announced the onboarding of Dr. K.C. Mehta, an acclaimed orthopaedic surgeon, at its flagship Marengo CIMS Hospital in Ahmedabad. Dr. Raajiv Singhal, Group CEO, made the announcement, emphasizing Marengo's commitment to outcome-driven care, particularly in complex surgical procedures.
Dr. Mehta, renowned for his extensive experience in knee replacement surgeries and holding ten patents globally, joins Marengo CIMS Hospital. His expertise in cruciate-retaining high-flex knee replacements is expected to significantly benefit patients, addressing the increasing demand for such surgeries due to lifestyle and demographic changes.
Dr. Mehta, now the first in India's West Zone to use the BPK-S Ceramic Knee from Germany, continues to position India as a hub for medical excellence. Marengo Asia Hospitals, with four state-of-the-art hospitals and a network catering to international patients, underlines its role in setting new benchmarks in global healthcare.
(With inputs from agencies.)
