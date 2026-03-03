Left Menu

Cricket Teams Stuck in India Amid Middle East Airspace Crisis

The West Indies and Zimbabwe cricket teams delayed their return from the ICC Twenty20 World Cup in India due to international airspace closures, caused by escalating conflict in the Middle East. Flights through major transit hubs, like Dubai, were disrupted, prompting efforts to ensure safe travel arrangements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 00:31 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 00:31 IST
Cricket Teams Stuck in India Amid Middle East Airspace Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The West Indies and Zimbabwe cricket teams have postponed their departure from India following their elimination from the ICC Twenty20 World Cup. This decision comes amid widespread international airspace closures, triggered by the escalating conflict in the Middle East, which has disrupted travel across major Gulf transit hubs.

Both teams, unable to secure flights back home, faced cancellations as the confrontation between Iran and allied forces with the U.S. and Israel prompted many airlines to ground flights. Zimbabwe Cricket confirmed that the team, initially scheduled to transit through Dubai, remains safe in India.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) reassured fans and stakeholders that they are collaborating with the International Cricket Council (ICC) to arrange secure travel plans. CWI emphasized that the safety and well-being of all participants remain the utmost priority amidst these challenging circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US-Iran Conflict Escalates: Uncertainty Looms Over Mideast Stability

US-Iran Conflict Escalates: Uncertainty Looms Over Mideast Stability

 United States
2
U.S. Sanctions Hit Rwandan Military Amid Congo Conflict

U.S. Sanctions Hit Rwandan Military Amid Congo Conflict

 Global
3
Escalation in the Middle East: The Tipping Point

Escalation in the Middle East: The Tipping Point

 United Arab Emirates
4
Michail Antonio's Comeback: From Recovery to New Beginnings

Michail Antonio's Comeback: From Recovery to New Beginnings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026