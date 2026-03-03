Cricket Teams Stuck in India Amid Middle East Airspace Crisis

The West Indies and Zimbabwe cricket teams have postponed their departure from India following their elimination from the ICC Twenty20 World Cup. This decision comes amid widespread international airspace closures, triggered by the escalating conflict in the Middle East, which has disrupted travel across major Gulf transit hubs.

Both teams, unable to secure flights back home, faced cancellations as the confrontation between Iran and allied forces with the U.S. and Israel prompted many airlines to ground flights. Zimbabwe Cricket confirmed that the team, initially scheduled to transit through Dubai, remains safe in India.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) reassured fans and stakeholders that they are collaborating with the International Cricket Council (ICC) to arrange secure travel plans. CWI emphasized that the safety and well-being of all participants remain the utmost priority amidst these challenging circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)