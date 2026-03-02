Left Menu

A Literary Tapestry: Celebrating India's Cultural Unity through Tamil Heritage and Bankim Chandra Chatterjee

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan released 13 publications celebrating Tamil scholars, architecture, and culture, including a book on Bankim Chandra Chatterjee. The event highlighted India's cultural unity, praised Tamil as a classical language, and explored Chatterjee's impact on the literary movement, reflecting deep-rooted civilisational ethos.

Updated: 02-03-2026 23:15 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 23:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an event highlighting India's cultural unity, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan unveiled 13 new publications on Tamil scholars, architecture, and culture on Monday. Among these was a book on Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, marking 150 years of the national song 'Vande Mataram'.

Radhakrishnan emphasized India's shared civilisational ethos, despite its linguistic diversity, citing philosophies like 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw lauded Tamil for its rich global cultural standing.

Minister of State L Murugan reiterated the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'. The neoteric design of the Bankim Chandra Chatterjee book was highlighted, merging contemporary aesthetics with classical spirit, thanks to an IIT Delhi-supported start-up.

