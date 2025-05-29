India's Job Market: Balancing Growth with Flexibility

India's labor market is anticipated to expand by 2.8% in the first half of the fiscal year 2025-26 as organizations navigate economic complexities and cost-conscious hiring strategies, according to a report released on Thursday by TeamLease Services.

The report indicates a shift from a 7.1% growth rate in October-March FY25, suggesting a pivot towards demand-sensitive and cost-efficient hiring models. Out of the employers surveyed, 47% plan workforce expansions, 28% opt for stability, and 25% foresee reductions, thereby illustrating a cautious optimism in employment forecasts.

Flexi-staffing trends are becoming increasingly popular, with 69% of companies adopting flexible workforce structures to handle cyclical demand and seasonal fluctuations effectively, the report states. Additionally, the gig economy continues to play a prominent role in sales and customer service roles, as 64% of employers rely on short-term contracts and freelance work for hiring.

(With inputs from agencies.)