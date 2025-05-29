Left Menu

India's Job Market: Balancing Growth with Flexibility

India's job market is set to grow 2.8% in the first half of 2025-26. The Employment Outlook Report highlights a shift towards cost-conscious hiring, flexible staffing, and gig economy roles due to economic complexities. Key growth sectors include automotive, e-commerce, and tech startups, driven by emerging technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-05-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 18:19 IST
India's labor market is anticipated to expand by 2.8% in the first half of the fiscal year 2025-26 as organizations navigate economic complexities and cost-conscious hiring strategies, according to a report released on Thursday by TeamLease Services.

The report indicates a shift from a 7.1% growth rate in October-March FY25, suggesting a pivot towards demand-sensitive and cost-efficient hiring models. Out of the employers surveyed, 47% plan workforce expansions, 28% opt for stability, and 25% foresee reductions, thereby illustrating a cautious optimism in employment forecasts.

Flexi-staffing trends are becoming increasingly popular, with 69% of companies adopting flexible workforce structures to handle cyclical demand and seasonal fluctuations effectively, the report states. Additionally, the gig economy continues to play a prominent role in sales and customer service roles, as 64% of employers rely on short-term contracts and freelance work for hiring.

