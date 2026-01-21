Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's Visionary Ventures: From Steel Plants to Space Cities

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu announced the ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel plant's foundation will be laid post-February 15 while attending the World Economic Forum in Davos. Naidu also discussed opportunities in tourism, AI training, agro-tech partnerships, and space projects with global leaders, including establishing Space and Drone Cities.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu revealed that the foundation stone for the ambitious ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel plant in Anakapalli district is set to be laid after February 15, 2023. This announcement came as Naidu participated in the World Economic Forum in Davos, meeting with key industry leaders like Lakshmi N Mittal.

During the forum, Naidu emphasized his administration's dedication to the timely completion of approvals and land acquisition processes, targeting a swift start to construction and production phases. Alongside this industrial agenda, tourism, hospitality, and AI training initiatives are poised to receive fresh momentum.

In discussions with UAE officials, Naidu explored avenues for enhancing agro-tech, extending logistics capacities, and pioneering space technology projects, including the creation of Space and Drone Cities. These initiatives aim to harness Andhra Pradesh's potential for technological expansion and sustainability, positioning it as a global industrial hub.

