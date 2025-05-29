Left Menu

Bajaj Auto Sees Profit Dip as Domestic Sales Decline

Bajaj Auto reported a 10% drop in net profit for the fourth quarter of 2025, attributed to lower domestic sales. Despite this, the company's total revenue rose, driven by improved exports. While annual profits for FY25 fell by 5%, overall units sold increased. A dividend of Rs 210 per share was approved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 20:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bajaj Auto experienced a 10% decline in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2025, primarily due to a reduction in domestic sales. The Pune-based company earned Rs 1,802 crore, down from Rs 2,011 crore reported in the same period the previous year.

Despite the profit dip, total revenues climbed to Rs 12,646 crore from Rs 11,555 crore, thanks to a boost in exports. Bajaj Auto's exports surged to 4,89,686 units, contrasting with a 7% fall in domestic sales. For the full fiscal year 2025, net profits fell 5% to Rs 7,325 crore.

The company saw a 7% increase in overall units sold, with the board approving a final dividend of Rs 210 per share. Bajaj Auto maintains strong funds of Rs 17,000 crore and continues to invest strategically.

