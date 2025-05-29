Left Menu

Lavish Larceny: The Wadhawan Art Heist

Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan, promoters of DHFL, allegedly misappropriated bank loans for personal indulgences, including art and property investments, as outlined in an ED chargesheet. Accused of defrauding a consortium of banks to the tune of Rs 34,615 crore, they face legal action under PMLA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-05-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 20:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The investigation into the DHFL bank loan fraud has taken a dramatic turn with the filing of a comprehensive chargesheet by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan. The charges relate to the alleged misuse of public funds for personal luxuries, including the purchase of art and properties.

According to the chargesheet, the Wadhawans siphoned off massive amounts from their company to acquire paintings, sculptures, and even a stake in a helicopter. These transactions were part of a broader scheme to misappropriate funds from a 17-bank consortium, ostensibly for DHFL's business activities.

The ongoing legal battle intensifies as courts recognize the prima-facie evidence presented by the ED, highlighting a calculated process of money laundering. The accused, including associates of the Wadhawan brothers, are slated to appear before a special judge as the proceedings continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

