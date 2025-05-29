Left Menu

Tariff War Sparks Opportunities for India's Economic Growth

Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran identifies opportunities for India arising from the ongoing US tariff war. He highlights sectors where India might gain advantage and emphasizes the potential for a bilateral trade agreement with the US. Nageswaran also points out challenges, from the need for energy investments to the threats posed by AI and robotics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 20:46 IST
Tariff War Sparks Opportunities for India's Economic Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing tariff war initiated by the US Trump administration could provide India with unexpected opportunities in various sectors, according to Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran. Speaking at the CII Annual Business Meet, he noted the potential silver linings amid geopolitical tensions, especially with current low energy prices.

Nageswaran stressed the possibilities for India in sectors previously at a disadvantage, projecting potential gains no matter how the tariff situations evolve with the US after the specified suspensions. Currently, discussions between India and the US aim to finalize a bilateral trade agreement, especially an interim deal for tariff exemptions.

Highlighting challenges alongside opportunities, Nageswaran touched on labor market issues and the need for investment in energy transitions to support economic growth. As the US remains India's largest trading partner, strategically navigating the evolving trade landscape is crucial for India's future economic trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025