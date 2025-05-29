Left Menu

Hinduja Global Solutions Sets New Leadership for Digital Future

Hinduja Global Solutions has appointed Venkatesh Korla as its Global CEO, effective after September 2025. With a rich experience in digital services, Korla is set to steer the company towards an AI-driven future. Mahesh Kumar Nutalapati has been promoted to Global CFO, marking a leadership shift.

  • Country:
  • India

Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) has announced the appointment of Venkatesh Korla as its new Global CEO. Korla, currently the President and CEO of HGS Americas, will assume his new role following the retirement of the current Group CEO, Partha DeSarkar, in September 2025.

In another significant leadership move, Mahesh Kumar Nutalapati, who has served as Deputy CFO since February, has been promoted to Global CFO. This leadership restructuring positions HGS for future growth, particularly with its focus on digital transformation and AI-led initiatives.

With a strong background in digital services and customer experience, Korla founded Element Solutions, which has been integrated into HGS's technology services. Chairman Ashok P Hinduja emphasized Korla's expertise and leadership as key factors in navigating the company's alignment with evolving technology and client needs. HGS, a business process management firm operating in nine countries, reported a consolidated revenue of Rs 4,404 crore for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

