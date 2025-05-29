Left Menu

Court Blocks Trump's Tariffs, Markets React with Caution

Wall Street maintained modest gains after a U.S. federal court halted President Trump's 'Liberation Day' tariffs, causing temporary market volatility. While the S&P 500 rose, the dollar declined versus the yen and Swiss franc. The uncertainty surrounding the tariffs continues to influence investor behavior, with potential Supreme Court involvement looming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 21:08 IST
Court Blocks Trump's Tariffs, Markets React with Caution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.S. federal court's decision to block President Donald Trump's 'Liberation Day' tariffs sparked cautious reactions from Wall Street on Thursday. The move led to modest gains in the S&P 500 while the U.S. dollar retreated against the yen and Swiss franc, reflecting heightened market uncertainty.

Kathleen Brooks, Research Director at XTB, emphasized that the ruling did not eliminate tariff-related uncertainties and predicted that it would be unlikely to significantly boost consumer sentiment or business confidence. Meanwhile, Brad Bechtel from Jefferies noted the court's narrow focus on emergency authorization in the tariff plan, which allowed for other presidential actions on tariffs.

Market analysts underscore that the lingering uncertainty could lead to delays in investment and hiring, with the situation potentially escalating to a Supreme Court appeal. The fluctuating market conditions highlight the ongoing volatility and complexity facing investors amid global trade tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025