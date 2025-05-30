Federal Appeals Court Supports Trump's Tariff Collection Amid Emergency Powers Debate

A federal appeals court on Thursday granted President Donald Trump the ability to continue collecting tariffs under an emergency powers law. This decision was made as the Trump administration appeals an earlier order that had struck down key aspects of his economic policies.

The Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit approved an emergency motion presented by the administration, emphasizing the necessity of maintaining tariffs for national security purposes. This temporary measure counters a federal trade court's order just a day prior.

The judicial ruling comes amid several lawsuits alleging that Trump's 'Liberation Day' tariffs exceeded his lawful authority, potentially leading to unpredictable and inconsistent trade operations. A panel from the US Court of International Trade had previously decided that Trump surpassed his authority under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act, affecting taxes on global imports. The decision marks a significant hurdle for the administration, as Trump's trade policies have been criticized for causing market disruptions and economic uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)