Left Menu

Elon Musk's Legacy: Continuing the Efficiency Revolution in Government

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent commended Elon Musk for his pivotal contributions to government efficiency during the Trump administration. Despite Musk's departure, the Treasury is adopting his methods to fight waste and boost productivity. Savings and improvements are expected to persist beyond Musk's tenure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-05-2025 04:21 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 04:21 IST
Elon Musk's Legacy: Continuing the Efficiency Revolution in Government
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent praised Elon Musk for his significant contributions to government reform during the Trump administration. Bessent emphasized the importance of Musk's work and its lasting impact on government efficiency.

Speaking to the Fox News Channel, Bessent revealed that several members of Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) team have joined the Treasury as employees. Their mission: to identify and eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse in government operations.

Bessent assured that Musk's departure does not signal the end of the DOGE initiative. He highlighted that this cost-cutting mindset would persist, with initial savings being just the beginning of ongoing improvements in government productivity and efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025