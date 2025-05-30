Elon Musk's Legacy: Continuing the Efficiency Revolution in Government

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent praised Elon Musk for his significant contributions to government reform during the Trump administration. Bessent emphasized the importance of Musk's work and its lasting impact on government efficiency.

Speaking to the Fox News Channel, Bessent revealed that several members of Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) team have joined the Treasury as employees. Their mission: to identify and eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse in government operations.

Bessent assured that Musk's departure does not signal the end of the DOGE initiative. He highlighted that this cost-cutting mindset would persist, with initial savings being just the beginning of ongoing improvements in government productivity and efficiency.

