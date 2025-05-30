Ola Electric Shares Plunge Amidst Surging Losses: A Rocky Road Ahead

Shares of Ola Electric plummeted nearly 10% on Friday following the revelation of a consolidated net loss of Rs 870 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2025.

The company's stock dropped 9.71% to Rs 48.07 on the BSE and 9.72% to Rs 48.06 on the NSE, emphasizing investor skittishness.

Despite reporting a significant financial setback, Ola Electric has set its sights on achieving profitability by FY26, aiming to boost revenue and improve operational leverage to transition towards sustainable profitability.

(With inputs from agencies.)