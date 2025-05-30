Left Menu

Ola Electric Shares Plunge Amidst Surging Losses: A Rocky Road Ahead

Ola Electric's shares fell nearly 10% after announcing a net loss of Rs 870 crore in Q4 2025. With revenue declines and rising losses, the company aims for profitability by FY26, focusing on increasing revenue and operational efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 10:52 IST
Ola Electric Shares Plunge Amidst Surging Losses: A Rocky Road Ahead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Ola Electric plummeted nearly 10% on Friday following the revelation of a consolidated net loss of Rs 870 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2025.

The company's stock dropped 9.71% to Rs 48.07 on the BSE and 9.72% to Rs 48.06 on the NSE, emphasizing investor skittishness.

Despite reporting a significant financial setback, Ola Electric has set its sights on achieving profitability by FY26, aiming to boost revenue and improve operational leverage to transition towards sustainable profitability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025