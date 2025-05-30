Embassy Developments Limited: Forging a New Path in Indian Real Estate

Embassy Developments Limited (EDL), the flagship real estate entity of Embassy Group, has released its financial statements following a significant merger, outlining an ambitious plan for growth in fiscal year 2026.

The company reported a gross development value (GDV) of Rs. 48,000 crore, with projections to initiate 10 new projects amounting to Rs. 22,000 crore. For FY2025, they achieved a PAT of Rs. 203 crore, reflecting a robust financial performance fueled by strategic market moves.

EDL's leadership, under the guidance of Jitendra and Aditya Virwani, is driving expansion in India's booming real estate sectors across Bengaluru, MMR, NCR, and Chennai, with an emphasis on creating value through extensive land banks and market knowledge.

(With inputs from agencies.)