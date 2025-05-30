Left Menu

Embassy Developments Limited: Forging a New Path in Indian Real Estate

Embassy Developments Limited (EDL) revealed its financial health and forthcoming ventures after a successful merger, aiming for a pathbreaking FY2026 with increased project launches and financial performance. Spearheaded by Jitendra and Aditya Virwani, EDL focuses on strategic growth in key Indian markets to shape a robust real estate empire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-05-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 15:35 IST
Embassy Developments Limited: Forging a New Path in Indian Real Estate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Embassy Developments Limited (EDL), the flagship real estate entity of Embassy Group, has released its financial statements following a significant merger, outlining an ambitious plan for growth in fiscal year 2026.

The company reported a gross development value (GDV) of Rs. 48,000 crore, with projections to initiate 10 new projects amounting to Rs. 22,000 crore. For FY2025, they achieved a PAT of Rs. 203 crore, reflecting a robust financial performance fueled by strategic market moves.

EDL's leadership, under the guidance of Jitendra and Aditya Virwani, is driving expansion in India's booming real estate sectors across Bengaluru, MMR, NCR, and Chennai, with an emphasis on creating value through extensive land banks and market knowledge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025