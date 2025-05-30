IndiGo and BIAL Join Forces for New MRO Facility at Bengaluru Airport

IndiGo has signed an initial agreement with Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) to set up a maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility at the Bengaluru Airport. BIAL will allocate approximately 31 acres for the development, bolstering the airline's expanding fleet with enhanced maintenance capabilities both for narrow-body and wide-body aircraft.

Pieter Elbers, IndiGo's Chief Executive Officer, emphasized the strategic significance of this development as it strengthens the airline's operational presence and nurtures the future of Indian aviation. The partnership underscores a commitment to drive long-term growth in Bengaluru, a pivotal aviation hub, through innovation and global connectivity.

Hari Marar, BIAL's MD and CEO, highlighted the collaboration as a testament to Bangalore Airport's growth potential. The agreement includes expanded network, infrastructure, and marketing collaborations, positioning Bengaluru as a domestic and international aviation center. IndiGo, with over 400 aircraft, expects the dedicated MRO facility to enhance cost efficiencies and operational turnaround.