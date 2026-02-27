Navigating the Skies Safely: New Rules for Dangerous Goods in Aviation

The civil aviation ministry has introduced new regulations for the aviation industry's handling of dangerous goods. The updated rules, which emphasize certification and accountability, were notified on February 17. This new regime aims to address the risks posed by articles or substances that could endanger health, safety, or the environment.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) now holds the authority to investigate lapses in the management of such goods. The updated Aircraft (Carriage of Dangerous Goods) Rules, 2026, reflect a shift from previous compliance-focused regulations. Instead, the new approach places a higher emphasis on oversight cycles, formal approvals, and structured enforcement powers.

Indian and foreign operators must secure DGCA certification to transport dangerous goods to and from India. Proper classification, packaging, and labeling, as per technical instructions, are mandatory to ensure safe air transportation, a senior industry executive informed PTI.