Left Menu

Power Struggle: Steel Industry in West Bengal Reels Under Tariff Hike

Trade bodies in West Bengal's steel and ferro-alloy sector seek Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's help to address a significant power tariff increase by Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC). They claim the hike could lead to operational shutdowns, while DVC defends its rates as accurate and compliant with regulatory mandates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-05-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 17:47 IST
Power Struggle: Steel Industry in West Bengal Reels Under Tariff Hike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Trade bodies representing West Bengal's steel and ferro-alloy industry are appealing to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to intervene in what they describe as a crippling rise in power tariffs by Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC). The industry groups argue that the hike could result in the closure of several facilities.

DVC, however, dismissed the complaints as factually incorrect. The Damodar Valley Power Consumers Association, the Steel Re-Rolling Mills Association of India, and the West Bengal Sponge Iron Manufacturers Association jointly stated that the West Bengal Electricity Regulatory Commission approved a power tariff of Rs 4.64 per unit for 2025-26. An additional charge of Rs 1.36 per unit for arrears between 2014 and 2020 raises the effective rate to Rs 6 per unit, they added.

The associations allege further cost increases through additional charges like the Energy Charge Rate and Monthly Variable Cost Adjustment, bringing the total to approximately Rs 6.80 per unit. Calling the situation a crisis, they say such rates endanger their operations, urging the Chief Minister for immediate action.

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025