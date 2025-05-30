German Inflation's Downturn: Prospects for ECB Rate Cut

In May, German inflation experienced a slight decline, approaching the European Central Bank's (ECB) 2% target, thereby strengthening the argument for an interest rate cut in the coming week. Yet, underlying economic challenges and persistent core inflation could cloud the prospects of a sustained recovery.

Germany, being the euro zone's largest economy, reported an inflation rate of 2.1%, down from 2.2% in April, as per the federal statistics office. This development precedes the euro zone's inflation data release, expected early next week. Analysts have highlighted the risks looming over the economy, primarily linked to U.S. President Donald Trump's trade policies.

Monetary policy experts, including IMK economist Silke Tober, emphasize the need for further monetary easing by the ECB to spur domestic demand. With euro zone inflation predicted to ease to 2.1% in May, economists are optimistic about reaching the ECB's target. However, long-term risks such as tariffs and potential trade fragmentation pose significant inflationary challenges for the future.

