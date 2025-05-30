Sun TV Networks Faces Profit Dip Amid Rising Expenses and Cricket Franchise Income
Sun TV Networks Ltd reported a 10.4% decline in profit after tax for the March quarter, with total income rising 7.37%. The company attributed part of the results to its cricket franchises, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Sunrisers Eastern Cape, highlighting rising expenses despite a decrease in revenue.
- Country:
- India
Sun TV Networks Ltd has announced a significant decrease in consolidated profit after tax, reporting a 10.4% decline to Rs 371.77 crore for the March quarter. This compares to Rs 414.94 crore reported in the previous year, showcasing challenges faced amidst evolving market dynamics.
The company's revenue from operations took a hit, shrinking by 2.15% to Rs 940.59 crore, while total expenses soared by 15.23% to Rs 631.89 crore. Despite these setbacks, Sun TV Networks recorded a 7.37% increase in total income, aided in part by the cricket franchises it owns in India and South Africa.
As one of India's largest broadcasters, Sun TV operates across seven languages and offers FM radio services nationwide. However, its stock suffered a hit on the BSE, closing at Rs 629.05, down by 1.93%, reflecting investor concerns over future profitability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IPL Thriller: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets in Indian Premier League.
Ishan Kishan's Unbeaten 94 Powers Sunrisers Hyderabad to Victory
Sunrisers Hyderabad Clinch Victory Against RCB in IPL Thriller
Sunrisers Hyderabad Spoil Lucknow’s Playoff Chances in High-Stakes IPL Clash