India's Decade of Employment Boom: 17 Crore Jobs Created
Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted India's significant job growth, creating 17 crore opportunities in the last decade. He attributes this to India's investment-friendly environment and rising consumer power. He advocates for skill development aligned with industry needs to enhance employment prospects.
India has witnessed a monumental surge in job creation over the past decade, Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced at the CII Annual Business Summit 2025. With 17 crore new jobs, the country marks a stark contrast to the 4.5 crore jobs created in the previous decade.
Mandaviya links this employment boom to India's status as an investment destination, citing the country's transparent democracy and merit-based judiciary as key factors. The current unemployment rate stands at 3.2%, reflecting levels seen in developed nations.
The minister underscored the importance of skill development to meet industry needs, proposing 'Education to Employment Lounges' across universities. These initiatives aim to provide young people with the skills required by emerging industries, thus supporting national economic growth and the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.
