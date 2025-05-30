Left Menu

India's Decade of Employment Boom: 17 Crore Jobs Created

Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted India's significant job growth, creating 17 crore opportunities in the last decade. He attributes this to India's investment-friendly environment and rising consumer power. He advocates for skill development aligned with industry needs to enhance employment prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 18:47 IST
India's Decade of Employment Boom: 17 Crore Jobs Created
Mansukh Mandaviya
  • Country:
  • India

India has witnessed a monumental surge in job creation over the past decade, Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced at the CII Annual Business Summit 2025. With 17 crore new jobs, the country marks a stark contrast to the 4.5 crore jobs created in the previous decade.

Mandaviya links this employment boom to India's status as an investment destination, citing the country's transparent democracy and merit-based judiciary as key factors. The current unemployment rate stands at 3.2%, reflecting levels seen in developed nations.

The minister underscored the importance of skill development to meet industry needs, proposing 'Education to Employment Lounges' across universities. These initiatives aim to provide young people with the skills required by emerging industries, thus supporting national economic growth and the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025