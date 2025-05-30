Left Menu

Coffee Day Enterprises Narrows Losses as Revenue Climbs

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd significantly reduced its consolidated net loss to Rs 114.16 crore in the fourth quarter ending March 2025. This is an improvement from the previous year's loss of Rs 296.40 crore, as revenue rose by 7% to Rs 268.03 crore. However, total expenses increased by 24%.

New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 18:59 IST
Coffee Day Enterprises Narrows Losses as Revenue Climbs
  Country:
  • India

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) reported a notable reduction in consolidated net loss, pulling it down to Rs 114.16 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 2025. This marks an improvement from the Rs 296.40 crore loss recorded in the same period last year.

The company experienced a 7% increase in revenue from operations, amounting to Rs 268.03 crore in the March quarter of FY25, compared to Rs 250.65 crore the previous year. However, total expenses also escalated by 24%, hitting Rs 313.54 crore.

For the full financial year ending March 31, 2025, CDEL further trimmed its net loss to Rs 143.20 crore from Rs 307.43 crore a year earlier. Total consolidated income for FY25 showed a slight increase, reaching Rs 1,125.64 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

